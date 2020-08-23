RugbyU: English Premiership table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :English Premiership standings after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Exeter 15 11 0 4 448 265 11 55 Bristol 15 10 1 4 338 300 5 47 Wasps 15 8 0 7 405 366 11 43 Sale 15 8 0 7 366 238 9 41 Bath 15 9 0 6 313 326 4 40 Northampton 15 8 0 7 351 348 8 40 Harlequins 15 6 1 8 325 385 6 32 Gloucester 15 5 0 10 336 330 11 31 London Irish 15 5 1 9 275 411 6 28 Worcester 15 4 0 11 234 377 6 22 Leicester 15 4 1 10 220 366 2 20Saracens 15 10 0 5 388 303 8 -57Note: Saracens deducted 105 points for breach of the salary cap