RugbyU: English Premiership table

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2020 ) :English Premiership standings after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Exeter 17 13 0 4 532 294 12 64 Sale 17 10 0 7 426 256 10 50 Bristol 17 10 1 6 367 365 6 48 Bath 16 10 0 6 331 329 4 44 Wasps 16 8 0 8 416 386 11 43 Northampton 17 8 0 9 371 396 8 40 Harlequins 17 7 1 9 369 431 7 37 Gloucester 17 6 0 11 402 396 12 36 London Irish 16 5 1 10 282 424 7 29 Worcester 17 5 0 12 270 450 7 27 Leicester 17 5 1 11 279 419 2 24 Saracens 16 11 0 5 424 323 9 -52 Note: Saracens deducted 105 points for breach of salary cap