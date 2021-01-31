RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 31st January 2021 | 11:50 PM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bristol 7 6 0 1 192 99 5 29 Exeter 7 5 0 2 169 110 4 24 Sale 7 5 0 2 156 124 3 23 Newcastle 7 5 0 2 122 112 0 20 Wasps 7 4 0 3 193 208 3 19 Harlequins 7 3 1 3 181 157 3 19 Northampton 7 3 0 4 129 135 4 18 London Irish 7 2 1 4 103 90 3 17 Leicester 7 3 0 4 111 128 1 15 Bath 7 2 0 5 126 212 4 12Worcester 7 2 0 5 81 143 2 10Gloucester 7 1 0 6 154 199 3 7