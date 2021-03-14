RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bristol 13 10 1 2 335 216 9 51 Exeter 13 9 0 4 301 196 8 44 Harlequins 13 7 1 5 349 273 7 39 Sale 13 8 0 5 280 241 5 37 Northampton 13 7 0 6 222 238 5 35 London Irish 13 5 2 6 240 236 7 35 Leicester 13 7 0 6 259 260 2 32 Newcastle 13 6 0 7 191 218 1 29 Bath 13 6 0 7 261 355 5 29 Wasps 13 5 0 8 284 343 6 26Gloucester 13 3 0 10 267 318 8 20Worcester 13 3 0 10 172 267 5 17