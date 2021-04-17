RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bristol 15 12 1 2 398 270 11 61 Exeter 15 10 0 5 366 261 9 49 Sale 15 10 0 5 341 273 6 46 Northampton 16 9 0 7 349 306 8 46 Harlequins 15 8 1 6 441 332 9 45 London Irish 16 6 2 8 315 354 9 41 Bath 15 7 0 8 341 413 8 36 Leicester 14 7 0 7 290 307 3 33 Wasps 15 6 0 9 323 381 7 31 Newcastle 14 6 0 8 209 238 2 30Gloucester 15 4 0 11 325 395 9 25Worcester 15 3 0 12 208 376 6 18