RugbyU: English Premiership Table
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bristol 16 13 1 2 432 287 12 66 Exeter 16 11 0 5 409 274 10 54 Sale 16 11 0 5 366 295 6 50 Harlequins 16 9 1 6 491 358 10 50 Northampton 16 9 0 7 349 306 8 46 London Irish 16 6 2 8 315 354 9 41 Leicester 15 8 0 7 316 319 3 37 Bath 15 7 0 8 341 413 8 36 Wasps 16 6 0 10 336 424 7 31 Newcastle 16 6 0 10 238 298 2 30Gloucester 16 4 0 12 347 420 10 26Worcester 16 3 0 13 234 426 7 19