RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Sun 25th April 2021 | 12:00 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bristol 17 13 1 3 444 307 12 66 Exeter 17 12 0 5 429 286 10 58 Sale 17 12 0 5 401 327 7 55 Harlequins 17 10 1 6 516 379 10 54 Northampton 17 10 0 7 372 324 8 50 London Irish 17 6 2 9 336 379 10 42 Bath 16 8 0 8 362 433 8 40 Leicester 17 8 0 9 354 363 5 39 Wasps 16 6 0 10 336 424 7 31 Gloucester 17 5 0 12 382 444 11 31Newcastle 17 6 0 11 262 333 2 30Worcester 17 3 0 14 266 461 9 21

