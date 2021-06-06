RugbyU: English Premiership table

(@FahadShabbir)

London, June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Bristol 21 16 1 4 561 379 15 81 Sale 21 16 0 5 518 381 9 73 Exeter 20 15 0 5 575 311 13 73 Harlequins 21 12 1 8 649 538 14 66 ---------------------------------------------- Northampton 20 11 0 9 419 398 8 54 Leicester 21 10 0 11 440 461 7 49 Wasps 21 9 0 12 508 586 12 48 Bath 21 9 1 12 464 580 11 47 ------------------------------------------------ London Irish 21 6 2 13 439 531 14 46 Newcastle 21 9 0 12 359 458 4 44 Gloucester 21 7 1 14 450 518 13 43 Worcester 21 3 0 18 326 567 11 23 Note: Top four qualify for end of season play-offsTop eight qualify for European Champions Cup