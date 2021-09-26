RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:40 PM
London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 2 2 0 0 67 45 2 10 Harlequins 2 2 0 0 61 49 2 10 Northampton 2 2 0 0 60 44 1 9 Worcester 2 1 0 1 65 59 3 7 Sale 2 1 1 0 51 50 1 7 Wasps 1 1 0 0 44 8 1 5 Newcastle 2 1 0 1 40 39 1 5 Saracens 1 1 0 0 26 9 0 4 London Irish 2 0 1 1 55 67 2 4 Bath 2 0 0 2 32 40 2 2 Gloucester 2 0 0 2 46 67 2 2Exeter 2 0 0 2 43 60 1 1Bristol 2 0 0 2 17 70 0 0