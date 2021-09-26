UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 09:40 PM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, Sept 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 2 2 0 0 67 45 2 10 Harlequins 2 2 0 0 61 49 2 10 Northampton 2 2 0 0 60 44 1 9 Worcester 2 1 0 1 65 59 3 7 Sale 2 1 1 0 51 50 1 7 Wasps 1 1 0 0 44 8 1 5 Newcastle 2 1 0 1 40 39 1 5 Saracens 1 1 0 0 26 9 0 4 London Irish 2 0 1 1 55 67 2 4 Bath 2 0 0 2 32 40 2 2 Gloucester 2 0 0 2 46 67 2 2Exeter 2 0 0 2 43 60 1 1Bristol 2 0 0 2 17 70 0 0

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle London Worcester Leicester Bath Ireland Sunday

Recent Stories

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerosp ..

Dubai Airshow 2021 collaborates with global aerospace entities to support startu ..

12 minutes ago
 EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and ..

EHS urges public to avail health card issuance and renewal service

12 minutes ago
 First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore ..

First-ever Global Business Forum ASEAN to explore untapped potential in Southeas ..

27 minutes ago
 &quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ..

&quot;Tell stories that stick’, expert panel at ICGF 2021 highlights as a winn ..

27 minutes ago
 Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billi ..

Dubai external trade surges by 31% to AED722 billion in H1 2021

42 minutes ago
 Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits ..

Speaker of Iraqi Council of Representatives visits Wahat Al Karama in Abu Dhabi

42 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.