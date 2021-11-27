RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sat 27th November 2021 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 8 8 0 0 263 136 5 37 Saracens 7 5 1 1 265 133 5 27 Harlequins 7 5 0 2 214 163 7 27 Northampton 8 5 0 3 237 206 5 25 Exeter 9 5 0 4 211 180 4 24 Gloucester 8 4 1 3 212 216 5 23 Newcastle 7 4 0 3 129 138 1 17 Sale 8 3 1 4 181 182 3 17 Wasps 8 3 0 5 198 207 5 17 London Irish 8 1 3 4 217 236 7 17 Bristol 8 3 0 5 163 229 2 14Worcester 8 2 0 6 138 287 4 12Bath 8 0 0 8 142 257 4 4