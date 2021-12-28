RugbyU: English Premiership table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :English Premiership table after Monday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 10 10 0 0 307 176 5 45 Saracens 10 7 1 2 366 194 7 37 Harlequins 10 6 0 4 288 228 10 34 Gloucester 10 6 1 3 279 246 7 33 Northampton 10 6 0 4 304 266 6 30 Exeter 10 6 0 4 229 195 4 28 London Irish 11 3 3 5 312 314 9 27 Wasps 10 4 0 6 267 269 8 24 Newcastle 9 4 1 4 174 205 2 20 Worcester 11 3 1 7 223 403 6 20 Sale 9 3 1 5 195 207 3 17Bristol 10 3 0 7 199 284 3 15Bath 10 0 0 10 181 337 4 4

