RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, Jan 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 10 10 0 0 307 176 5 45 Saracens 10 7 1 2 366 194 7 37 Harlequins 10 6 0 4 288 228 10 34 Gloucester 10 6 1 3 279 246 7 33 Exeter 11 7 0 4 248 208 4 32 Northampton 10 6 0 4 304 266 6 30 London Irish 11 3 3 5 312 314 9 27 Wasps 11 4 0 7 285 295 8 24 Sale 10 4 1 5 221 225 4 22 Newcastle 9 4 1 4 174 205 2 20 Worcester 11 3 1 7 223 403 6 20Bristol 11 3 0 8 212 303 4 16Bath 10 0 0 10 181 337 4 4

