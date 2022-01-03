UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 03, 2022 | 12:50 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, Jan 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 11 11 0 0 338 176 6 50 Saracens 11 8 1 2 396 200 7 41 Harlequins 11 7 0 4 308 245 10 38 Gloucester 11 6 1 4 296 266 8 34 Exeter 11 7 0 4 248 208 4 32 Northampton 11 6 0 5 310 296 6 30 London Irish 11 3 3 5 312 314 9 27 Newcastle 11 5 1 5 174 236 2 24 Sale 11 4 1 6 221 225 4 24 Wasps 11 4 0 7 285 295 8 24 Worcester 11 3 1 7 223 403 6 20Bristol 11 3 0 8 212 303 4 16Bath 10 0 0 10 181 337 4 4

