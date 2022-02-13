UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 12:10 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 15 13 0 2 448 263 9 61 Saracens 14 9 1 4 480 254 11 49 Gloucester 15 9 1 5 392 343 9 47 Harlequins 14 8 0 6 353 314 11 43 Wasps 15 8 0 7 395 378 10 42 Exeter 15 8 0 7 324 282 9 41 Northampton 14 8 0 6 403 352 8 40 London Irish 15 6 3 6 386 384 10 40 Sale 15 7 1 7 343 309 7 39 Bristol 14 5 0 9 313 388 7 27 Newcastle 14 5 1 8 225 349 2 24Worcester 15 3 1 11 283 526 7 21Bath 15 2 0 13 251 454 4 14

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle London Bristol Leicester Exeter Ireland

Recent Stories

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden ..

'No fundamental change' after 'professional' Biden-Putin call: US official

3 minutes ago
 India moving towards genocide of Muslims: Presiden ..

India moving towards genocide of Muslims: President

3 minutes ago
 Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo ..

Record-breaking rhythm sees French ice dancing duo on track for gold

3 minutes ago
 Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engag ..

Putin, Biden Agreed to Ensure Countries Stay Engaged - Senior Administration Off ..

3 minutes ago
 Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman meets Shujaat, Parvez

3 minutes ago
 US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Furth ..

US to Increase Support to Ukraine in Case of Further Escalation of Tensions - Of ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>