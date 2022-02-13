RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 12:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Leicester 15 13 0 2 448 263 9 61 Saracens 14 9 1 4 480 254 11 49 Gloucester 15 9 1 5 392 343 9 47 Harlequins 14 8 0 6 353 314 11 43 Wasps 15 8 0 7 395 378 10 42 Exeter 15 8 0 7 324 282 9 41 Northampton 14 8 0 6 403 352 8 40 London Irish 15 6 3 6 386 384 10 40 Sale 15 7 1 7 343 309 7 39 Bristol 14 5 0 9 313 388 7 27 Newcastle 14 5 1 8 225 349 2 24Worcester 15 3 1 11 283 526 7 21Bath 15 2 0 13 251 454 4 14