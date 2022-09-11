RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 11, 2022 | 09:20 PM
London, Sept 11 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, point for, points against, bonus points, total points): London Irish 1 1 0 0 45 14 1 5 Harlequins 1 1 0 0 40 31 1 5 Sale 1 1 0 0 29 22 1 5 Gloucester 1 1 0 0 27 21 1 5 Bristol 1 1 0 0 31 29 1 5 Exeter 1 1 0 0 24 20 0 4 Bath 1 0 0 1 29 31 1 1 Leicester 1 0 0 1 20 24 1 1 Wasps 1 0 0 1 21 27 1 1 Northampton 1 0 0 1 22 29 1 1 Newcastle 1 0 0 1 31 40 1 1Saracens 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0Worcester 1 0 0 1 14 45 0 0