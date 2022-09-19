RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Umer Jamshaid Published September 19, 2022 | 12:00 AM
English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Sale 2 2 0 0 66 42 2 10 Exeter 2 2 0 0 60 41 1 9 Bristol 2 2 0 0 54 37 1 9 Leicester 2 1 0 1 56 45 2 6 Northampton 2 1 0 1 60 51 2 6 Harlequins 2 1 0 1 67 61 2 6 London Irish 2 1 0 1 67 52 1 5 Gloucester 1 1 0 0 27 21 1 5 Saracens 1 1 0 0 30 27 1 5 Bath 2 0 0 2 49 68 1 1 Wasps 2 0 0 2 29 50 1 1Newcastle 2 0 0 2 52 76 1 1Worcester 2 0 0 2 35 81 0 0