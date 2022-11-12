RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Faizan Hashmi Published November 12, 2022 | 11:10 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 8 8 0 0 273 181 6 38 Sale 8 6 0 2 219 171 4 28 Harlequins 7 4 0 3 218 197 6 22 Northampton 8 4 0 4 227 235 6 22 Gloucester 6 4 0 2 168 156 4 20 Leicester 7 3 0 4 176 181 5 17 Bath 8 3 0 5 198 215 5 17 Exeter 7 3 0 4 198 190 4 16 Bristol 7 2 0 5 169 246 5 13London Irish 6 1 0 5 164 201 5 9Newcastle 6 1 0 5 137 174 5 9