RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 04, 2022 | 11:10 AM
London, Dec 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 9 9 0 0 318 220 7 43 Sale 9 7 0 2 244 191 4 32 Harlequins 9 6 0 3 258 222 6 30 Gloucester 9 5 0 4 235 223 6 26 Leicester 9 4 1 4 235 238 6 24 Northampton 10 4 0 6 285 314 8 24 Exeter 9 4 0 5 241 231 5 21 Bath 9 3 0 6 211 234 6 18 Newcastle 9 3 0 6 205 255 5 17London Irish 9 2 0 7 251 273 9 17Bristol 9 2 1 6 215 297 7 17