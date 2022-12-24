RugbyU: English Premiership Table
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 24, 2022 | 08:50 AM
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 10 9 0 1 338 249 7 43 Sale 10 7 0 3 258 211 5 33 Harlequins 9 6 0 3 258 222 6 30 Gloucester 9 5 0 4 235 223 6 26 Leicester 9 4 1 4 235 238 6 24 Northampton 10 4 0 6 285 314 8 24 Exeter 9 4 0 5 241 231 5 21 Newcastle 10 4 0 6 225 269 5 21 London Irish 10 3 0 7 280 293 9 21Bath 9 3 0 6 211 234 6 18Bristol 9 2 1 6 215 297 7 17