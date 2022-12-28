UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 28, 2022 | 01:20 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 10 9 0 1 338 249 7 43 Sale 10 7 0 3 258 211 5 33 Harlequins 10 6 0 4 270 237 7 31 Leicester 10 5 1 4 263 251 6 28 Gloucester 10 5 0 5 248 251 6 26 Exeter 10 5 0 5 261 246 5 25 Northampton 10 4 0 6 285 314 8 24 Newcastle 10 4 0 6 225 269 5 21 London Irish 10 3 0 7 280 293 9 21Bristol 10 3 1 6 230 309 7 21Bath 10 3 0 7 226 254 7 19

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle London Leicester Exeter Ireland

Recent Stories

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after ..

Nearly 200 starving Rohingya reach Indonesia after month at sea

1 hour ago
 Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain Fro ..

Switzerland Calls on Serbia, Kosovo to Refrain From Escalation - Foreign Ministr ..

1 hour ago
 CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil ..

CM prays for early recovery of Maulana Tariq Jamil

2 hours ago
 US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democr ..

US Looks Forward to Supporting Nepal Deepen Democratic Traditions Post Elections ..

2 hours ago
 France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run ..

France charges man over World Cup teen hit-and-run

2 hours ago
 Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price ..

Russia to ban oil exports to countries with price cap from February

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.