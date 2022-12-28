RugbyU: English Premiership Table
December 28, 2022
London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2022 ) :English Premiership table after Tuesday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 10 9 0 1 338 249 7 43 Sale 10 7 0 3 258 211 5 33 Harlequins 10 6 0 4 270 237 7 31 Leicester 10 5 1 4 263 251 6 28 Gloucester 10 5 0 5 248 251 6 26 Exeter 10 5 0 5 261 246 5 25 Northampton 10 4 0 6 285 314 8 24 Newcastle 10 4 0 6 225 269 5 21 London Irish 10 3 0 7 280 293 9 21Bristol 10 3 1 6 230 309 7 21Bath 10 3 0 7 226 254 7 19