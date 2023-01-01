UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Umer Jamshaid Published January 01, 2023 | 12:40 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :English Premiership table after Saturday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 11 10 0 1 373 252 8 48 Sale 11 8 0 3 298 216 6 38 Harlequins 10 6 0 4 270 237 7 31 Gloucester 11 6 0 5 256 257 6 30 Leicester 11 5 1 5 268 291 6 28 Exeter 11 5 0 6 264 281 5 25 Northampton 10 4 0 6 285 314 8 24 Bath 11 4 0 7 250 270 7 23 London Irish 11 3 0 8 286 301 10 22Newcastle 11 4 0 7 241 293 5 21Bristol 10 3 1 6 230 309 7 21

