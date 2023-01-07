RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2023 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 12 11 0 1 392 268 8 52 Sale 11 8 0 3 298 216 6 38 Harlequins 11 6 0 5 287 283 7 31 Gloucester 12 6 0 6 272 276 7 31 Northampton 11 5 0 6 331 331 9 29 Leicester 11 5 1 5 268 291 6 28 Exeter 11 5 0 6 264 281 5 25 Bath 11 4 0 7 250 270 7 23 London Irish 11 3 0 8 286 301 10 22 Newcastle 11 4 0 7 241 293 5 21 Bristol 10 3 1 6 230 309 7 21 Note: Wasps and Worcester relegated from Premiership after entering administration