RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 15 13 0 2 459 334 10 62 Sale 15 10 0 5 408 321 11 51 Northampton 15 8 0 7 441 452 11 43 Gloucester 15 7 0 8 351 367 11 39 Exeter 14 8 0 6 347 332 6 38 Leicester 15 7 1 7 361 395 8 38 London Irish 15 6 0 9 398 367 12 36 Harlequins 14 6 0 8 353 377 10 34 Bristol 14 5 1 8 301 377 9 31 Newcastle 14 5 0 9 321 378 7 27 Bath 14 4 0 10 300 340 9 25 Note: Wasps and Worcester relegated from Premiership after entering administration