UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: English Premiership Table

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 27, 2023 | 12:50 AM

RugbyU: English Premiership table

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2023 ) :English Premiership table after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 15 13 0 2 459 334 10 62 Sale 15 10 0 5 408 321 11 51 Northampton 15 8 0 7 441 452 11 43 Gloucester 15 7 0 8 351 367 11 39 Exeter 14 8 0 6 347 332 6 38 Leicester 15 7 1 7 361 395 8 38 London Irish 15 6 0 9 398 367 12 36 Harlequins 14 6 0 8 353 377 10 34 Bristol 14 5 1 8 301 377 9 31 Newcastle 14 5 0 9 321 378 7 27 Bath 14 4 0 10 300 340 9 25 Note: Wasps and Worcester relegated from Premiership after entering administration

Related Topics

Sale Newcastle London Worcester Bristol Leicester Bath Exeter Ireland Sunday From

Recent Stories

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims i ..

Fujairah provides food supplies to quake victims in Syria, Türkiye

3 hours ago
 Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s de ..

Syrian President receives UAE Parliament&#039;s delegation

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Ba ..

Mohamed bin Zayed, Mohammed bin Rashid, King of Bahrain attend luncheon

4 hours ago
 UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of ..

UAE, Egypt, Jordan and Bahrain sign $2 billion of industrial agreements

5 hours ago
 64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during ..

64,089 licences issued, renewed in Sharjah during 2022

6 hours ago
 Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

Dubai Derma 2023 takes place March 1-3

6 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.