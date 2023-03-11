RugbyU: English Premiership table

UrduPoint.com

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :English Premiership table after Friday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Saracens 16 13 0 3 483 369 10 62 Sale 16 11 0 5 443 345 12 56 Northampton 17 9 0 8 494 540 12 48 Leicester 16 8 1 7 409 422 9 43 London Irish 16 7 0 9 432 386 13 41 Harlequins 15 7 0 8 393 382 11 39 Gloucester 15 7 0 8 351 367 11 39 Exeter 15 8 0 7 352 372 6 38 Bristol 15 6 1 8 363 385 10 36 Newcastle 15 5 0 10 340 412 7 27Bath 16 4 0 12 353 433 11 27Note: Wasps and Worcester relegated from Premiership after entering administration

