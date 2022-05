RugbyU: European Challenge Cup results

Paris, May 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2022 ) :European Challenge Cup result on Sunday: Quarter-finals In Toulon, France Toulon (FRA) 19 London Irish (ENG) 18 Played on Saturday In Edinburgh Edinburgh (SCO) 30 Wasps (ENG) 34 In Lyon, France Lyon (FRA) 35 Glasgow Warriors (SCO) 27 Played on Friday In Gloucester, England Gloucester (ENG) 15 Saracens (ENG) 44 -- Semi-finals on weekend on May 13-15