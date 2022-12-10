- Home
RugbyU: European Challenge Cup Results
Umer Jamshaid Published December 10, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Paris, Dec 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :European Challenge Cup results on Friday, the opening weekend of the 2022/2023 tournament: Pool A Perpignan (FRA) 5 Bristol (ENG) 19 Pool BStade Francais (FRA) 24 Bennetton (ITA) 14
