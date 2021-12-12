RugbyU: European Challenge Cup Results - Collated
Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Sun 12th December 2021 | 09:00 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :Collated European Challenge Cup results on Saturday: Pool A Zebre Parma (ITA) 13 Biarritz (FRA) 26 Pool B Saracens (ENG) 18 Edinburgh (SCO) 21 Pool C Perpignan (FRA) 22 Dragons (WAL) 16 Pool C Pau (FRA) 17 London Irish (ENG) 33 Played Friday Pool A Newcastle Falcons (ENG) 31 Worcester Warriors (ENG) 26Pool BLyon (FRA) 19 Gloucester (ENG) 13