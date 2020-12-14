UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: European Champions Cup - Collated

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup - collated

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup results on Sunday, the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 tournament (all times GMT): Pool B Lyon (FRA) 55 Gloucester (ENG) 10 Racing92 (FRA) 26 Connacht (IRL) 22 Exeter Chiefs (ENG) 42 Glasgow Warriors (SCO) 0 Munster (IRL) 21 Harlequins (ENG) 7 Played Saturday Pool A Bath (ENG) 19 Scarlets (WAL) 23 Dragons (WAL) 8 Wasps (ENG) 24 Montpellier (FRA) 14 Leinster (IRL) 35 Toulon (FRA) 26 Sale Sharks (ENG) 14 Edinburgh (SCO) 8 La Rochelle (FRA) 13 Pool B Bristol Bears (ENG) 38 Clermont (FRA) 51 Played Friday Pool A Northampton Saints (ENG) 12 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 16Pool BUlster (IRL) 22 Toulouse (FRA) 29

Related Topics

Sale Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Bristol Bath Exeter Edinburgh Glasgow Sunday Shanghai Cooperation Organization All

Recent Stories

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

1 hour ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

2 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

2 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

2 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

3 hours ago

Dubai Supreme Council of Energy, Clean Energy Busi ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.