RugbyU: European Champions Cup results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :result from the European Champions Cup on Sunday: Pool B: Leicester (ENG) 29 Connacht (IRL) 23 Played Saturday Pool A: Glasgow (SCO) 22 Exeter (ENG) 7 Pool B: Harlequins (ENG) 43 Cardiff (WAL) 17 Pool B: Munster (IRL) 19 Castres (FRA) 13 Played Friday Pool A: Ulster (IRL) 27 Northampton (ENG) 22 -- Pool A: Montpellier (FRA) 28 Leinster (IRL) 0 Match not played as Leinster were unable to field a team: Montpellier awarded 28-0 walkover -- Pool A: Racing92 (FRA) 28 Ospreys (WAL) 0 Match not played as Ospreys were unable to field a team: Racing 92 awarded 28-0 walkover -- Postponed fixtures: Bath (ENG) v La Rochelle (FRA), Sale (ENG) v Clermont (FRA), Scarlets (WAL) v Bordeaux-Begles (FRA), Toulouse (FRA) v Wasps (ENG), Stade Francais (FRA) v Bristol (ENG)-- Matches postponed because of travel restrictions between France and Britain.

No walkovers attributed