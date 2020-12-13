RugbyU: European Champions Cup results - 1st update

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup results on Sunday, the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 tournament (all times GMT): Pool B Lyon (FRA) 55 Gloucester (ENG) 10 Racing92 (FRA) 26 Connacht (IRL) 22 Exeter Chiefs (ENG) 42 Glasgow Warriors (SCO) 0 Playing later Pool B Munster (IRL) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730GMT) Played Saturday Pool A Bath (ENG) 19 Scarlets (WAL) 23 Dragons (WAL) 8 Wasps (ENG) 24 Montpellier (FRA) 14 Leinster (IRL) 35 Toulon (FRA) 26 Sale Sharks (ENG) 14 Edinburgh (SCO) 8 La Rochelle (FRA) 13 Pool B Bristol Bears (ENG) 38 Clermont (FRA) 51 Played Friday Pool A Northampton Saints (ENG) 12 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 16Pool BUlster (IRL) 22 Toulouse (FRA) 29