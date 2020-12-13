UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: European Champions Cup Results - 2nd Update

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Sun 13th December 2020 | 12:50 AM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup results - 2nd update

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup results on Saturday, the opening weekend of the 2020/2021 tournament (all times GMT): Pool A Bath (ENG) 19 Scarlets (WAL) 23 Dragons (WAL) 8 Wasps (ENG) 24 Montpellier (FRA) 14 Leinster (IRL) 35 Toulon (FRA) 26 Sale Sharks (ENG) 14 Pool B Bristol Bears (ENG) 38 Clermont (FRA) 51 Playing later Pool A Edinburgh (SCO) v La Rochelle (FRA) (1900) Sunday Pool B Lyon (FRA) v Gloucester (ENG) (1300), Racing92 (FRA) v Connacht (IRL), Exeter Chiefs (ENG) v Glasgow Warriors (SCO) (both 1515), Munster (IRL) v Harlequins (ENG) (1730) Played Friday Pool A Northampton Saints (ENG) 12 Bordeaux-Begles (FRA) 16Pool BUlster (IRL) 22 Toulouse (FRA) 29

