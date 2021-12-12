RugbyU: European Champions Cup standings

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Dec, 2021 ) :European Champions Cup standings after Saturday's final game (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Pool A Exeter Chiefs 1 1 0 0 42 6 1 5 Racing 92 1 1 0 0 45 14 1 5 Leinster 1 1 0 0 45 20 1 5 Ulster 1 1 0 0 29 23 0 4 Clermont 1 0 0 1 23 29 1 1 Glasgow Warriors 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Ospreys 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Sale Sharks 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 La Rochelle 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Bath 1 0 0 1 20 45 0 0 Northamtpon Saints 1 0 0 1 14 45 0 0 Montpellier 1 0 0 1 6 42 0 0 Pool B Toulouse 1 1 0 0 39 7 1 5 Bristol Bears 1 1 0 0 28 0 1 5 Leicester Tigers 1 1 0 0 16 13 0 4 Bordeaux-Begles 1 0 0 1 13 16 1 1 Castres 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Connacht 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Harlequins 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Munster 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Stade Francais 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Wasps 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0 Scarlets 1 0 0 1 0 28 0 0 Cardiff 1 0 0 1 7 39 0 0 - Bristol Bears handed 28-0 bonus point victory over the Scarlets after forfeit - Each team plays four games in the pool stages - Eight top teams from each pool advance to two-legged last 16 starting on the weekend of April 8, 2022- If two teams are equal on match points their ranking will be decided by points difference- Final on May 28, 2022 in Marseille