RugbyU: European Champions Cup tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup tables after Sunday's matches (games played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, points): Pool A Leinster 1 1 0 0 35 14 1 5 Wasps 1 1 0 0 24 8 1 5 Toulon 1 1 0 0 26 14 0 4 La Rochelle 1 1 0 0 13 8 0 4 Scarlets 1 1 0 0 23 19 0 4 Bordeaux-Begles 1 1 0 0 16 12 0 4 Bath 1 0 0 1 19 23 1 1 Northampton Saints 1 0 0 1 12 16 1 1 Edinburgh 1 0 0 1 8 13 1 1 Sale Sharks 1 0 0 1 14 26 0 0 Dragons 1 0 0 1 8 24 0 0 Montpellier 1 0 0 1 14 35 0 0 Pool B Lyon 1 1 0 0 55 10 1 5 Exteter Chiefs 1 1 0 0 42 0 1 5 Clermont 1 1 0 0 51 38 1 5 Toulouse 1 1 0 0 29 22 1 5 Racing 92 1 1 0 0 26 22 1 5 Munster 1 1 0 0 21 7 0 4 Connacht 1 0 0 1 22 26 1 1 Ulster 1 0 0 1 22 29 1 1 Bristol Bears 1 0 0 1 38 51 1 1 Harlequins 1 0 0 1 7 21 0 0 Glasgow Warriors 1 0 0 1 0 42 0 0 Gloucester 1 0 0 0 10 55 0 0 - Each team plays four games in the pool stages - Four top teams from each pool advance to quarter-finals on the weekend of 2 of April 2021- If two teams are equal on match points their ranking will be deciced by points difference- Final on May 22 2021 in Marseille (FRA)