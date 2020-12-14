UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: European Champions Cup Tables

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Mon 14th December 2020 | 01:20 AM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup tables after Sunday's matches (games played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, points): Pool A Leinster 1 1 0 0 35 14 1 5 Wasps 1 1 0 0 24 8 1 5 Toulon 1 1 0 0 26 14 0 4 La Rochelle 1 1 0 0 13 8 0 4 Scarlets 1 1 0 0 23 19 0 4 Bordeaux-Begles 1 1 0 0 16 12 0 4 Bath 1 0 0 1 19 23 1 1 Northampton Saints 1 0 0 1 12 16 1 1 Edinburgh 1 0 0 1 8 13 1 1 Sale Sharks 1 0 0 1 14 26 0 0 Dragons 1 0 0 1 8 24 0 0 Montpellier 1 0 0 1 14 35 0 0 Pool B Lyon 1 1 0 0 55 10 1 5 Exteter Chiefs 1 1 0 0 42 0 1 5 Clermont 1 1 0 0 51 38 1 5 Toulouse 1 1 0 0 29 22 1 5 Racing 92 1 1 0 0 26 22 1 5 Munster 1 1 0 0 21 7 0 4 Connacht 1 0 0 1 22 26 1 1 Ulster 1 0 0 1 22 29 1 1 Bristol Bears 1 0 0 1 38 51 1 1 Harlequins 1 0 0 1 7 21 0 0 Glasgow Warriors 1 0 0 1 0 42 0 0 Gloucester 1 0 0 0 10 55 0 0 - Each team plays four games in the pool stages - Four top teams from each pool advance to quarter-finals on the weekend of 2 of April 2021- If two teams are equal on match points their ranking will be deciced by points difference- Final on May 22 2021 in Marseille (FRA)

Related Topics

Sale Toulon Montpellier Toulouse La Rochelle Marseille Lyon Bristol Bath Edinburgh Glasgow April May Sunday From Top

Recent Stories

UAE’s Federal Customs Authority, HCT use canines ..

24 minutes ago

UAE Government Media Office holds meeting on futur ..

2 hours ago

Saif bin Zayed crowns winner of Formula 1 Etihad A ..

2 hours ago

Dutch driver Verstappen finishes Formula 1 Etihad ..

2 hours ago

DHA&#039;s 9th edition of blood donation campaign ..

3 hours ago

Dubai International Airport receives first flight ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.