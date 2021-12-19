RugbyU: European Champions Cup Tables
Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sun 19th December 2021 | 09:00 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2021 ) :European Champions Cup tables after Sunday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Pool A Racing92 2 2 0 0 73 14 2 10 Ulster 2 2 0 0 56 45 1 9 Exeter 2 1 0 1 49 28 1 5 Glasgow 2 1 0 1 35 27 1 5 Leinster 2 1 0 1 45 48 1 5 Montpellier 2 1 0 1 34 42 1 5 Sale 1 1 0 0 21 13 0 4 La Rochelle 1 1 0 0 20 13 0 4 Clermont 1 0 0 1 23 29 1 1 Northampton 2 0 0 2 36 72 1 1 Bath 1 0 0 1 20 45 0 0 Ospreys 2 0 0 2 13 49 0 0 Pool B Harlequins 2 2 0 0 63 35 1 9 Munster 2 2 0 0 54 27 1 9 Leicester 2 2 0 0 45 36 1 9 Connacht 2 1 0 1 59 38 2 6 Toulouse 1 1 0 0 39 7 1 5 Bristol 1 1 0 0 28 0 1 5 Castres 2 0 0 2 31 39 2 2 Bordeaux-Begles 1 0 0 1 13 16 1 1 Wasps 1 0 0 1 14 35 0 0 Stade Francais 1 0 0 1 9 36 0 0Scarlets 1 0 0 1 0 28 0 0Cardiff 2 0 0 2 24 82 0 0