UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

RugbyU: European Champions Cup Tables

Faizan Hashmi 56 seconds ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 01:40 AM

RugbyU: European Champions Cup tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :European Champions Cup standings after Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Pool 1 Leinster 4 4 0 0 139 62 3 19 -- qualified Northampton 4 2 0 2 97 139 1 9 Lyon 4 1 0 3 70 63 3 7 Treviso 4 1 0 3 76 118 2 6 Pool 2 Exeter 4 4 0 0 122 60 3 19 Glasgow 4 2 0 2 65 77 1 9 Sale 4 1 0 3 62 85 2 6 La Rochelle 4 1 0 3 63 90 1 5 Pool 3 Ulster 4 4 0 0 94 63 1 17 Clermont 4 3 0 1 152 82 4 16 Harlequins 4 1 0 3 70 121 1 5 Bath 4 0 0 4 68 118 3 3 Pool 4 Racing 92 4 3 1 0 131 77 3 17 Munster 4 2 1 1 69 52 1 11 Saracens 4 2 0 2 72 49 2 10 Ospreys 4 0 0 4 62 156 1 1 Pool 5 Toulouse 4 4 0 0 106 64 2 18 Gloucester 4 1 0 3 97 99 5 9 Connacht 4 2 0 2 84 102 0 8Montpellier 4 1 0 3 77 99 1 5afp

Related Topics

Sale Toulouse La Rochelle Lyon Treviso Bath Exeter Glasgow Sunday

Recent Stories

UAE Ambassador presents credentials to French Pres ..

2 hours ago

WAM takes part in 47th General Assembly of FANA in ..

2 hours ago

Hamdan bin Rashid receives AAAID Chairman and Boar ..

2 hours ago

National preparations for next 50 years are import ..

3 hours ago

Sharjah Municipality learns about latest digital s ..

3 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Colombian Foreign Minister, co ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.