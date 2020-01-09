RugbyU: European Champions Cup tables

Paris, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup standings ahead of this weekend's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Pool 1 Leinster 4 4 0 0 139 62 3 19 -- qualified Northampton 4 2 0 2 97 139 1 9 Lyon 4 1 0 3 70 63 3 7 Treviso 4 1 0 3 76 118 2 6 Pool 2 Exeter 4 4 0 0 122 60 3 19 Glasgow 4 2 0 2 65 77 1 9 Sale 4 1 0 3 62 85 2 6 La Rochelle 4 1 0 3 63 90 1 5 Pool 3 Ulster 4 4 0 0 94 63 1 17 Clermont 4 3 0 1 152 82 4 16 Harlequins 4 1 0 3 70 121 1 5 Bath 4 0 0 4 68 118 3 3 Pool 4 Racing 92 4 3 1 0 131 77 3 17 Munster 4 2 1 1 69 52 1 11 Saracens 4 2 0 2 72 49 2 10 Ospreys 4 0 0 4 62 156 1 1 Pool 5 Toulouse 4 4 0 0 106 64 2 18 Gloucester 4 1 0 3 97 99 5 9 Connacht 4 2 0 2 84 102 0 8 Montpellier 4 1 0 3 77 99 1 5 Note: Five pool winners and three best runners-up qualify for quarter-finals