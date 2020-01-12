UrduPoint.com
RugbyU: European Champions Cup Tables

Sun 12th January 2020

RugbyU: European Champions Cup tables

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :European Champions Cup standings after Sunday's early matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): Pool 1 Leinster 5 5 0 0 182 76 4 24 -- qualified Northampton 5 3 0 2 130 159 2 14 Lyon 5 1 0 4 84 105 3 7 Treviso 5 1 0 4 96 151 2 6 Pool 2 Exeter 5 4 1 0 153 91 4 22 -- qualified Glasgow 5 2 1 2 96 108 2 12 La Rochelle 5 2 0 3 93 113 2 10 Sale 5 1 0 4 85 11 3 7 Pool 3 Clermont 5 4 0 1 181 95 4 20 -- qualified Ulster 5 4 0 1 107 92 1 17 Harlequins 5 2 0 3 95 140 1 9 Bath 5 0 0 5 87 143 4 4 Pool 4 Racing 92 4 3 1 0 131 77 3 17 Saracens 5 3 0 2 94 64 2 14 Munster 4 2 1 1 69 52 1 11 Ospreys 5 0 0 5 77 178 2 2 Pool 5 Toulouse 5 5 0 0 127 71 2 22 - qualified Gloucester 5 2 0 3 126 105 6 14 Connacht 5 2 0 3 91 123 0 8 Montpellier 5 1 0 4 83 128 1 5 Note: Five pool winners and three best runners-up qualify for quarter-finals

