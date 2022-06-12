UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Play-off Results

Muhammad Irfan Published June 12, 2022 | 09:00 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 play-off results

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2022 ) :result of the Top 14 play-off quarter-finals Saturday: Saturday Toulouse 33 La Rochelle 28 Sunday Bordeaux-Begles v Racing 92 (1905 GMT) Qualified directly to semi-finals: Castres, Montpellier

More Stories From Miscellaneous

