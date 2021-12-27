- Home
RugbyU: French Top 14 Result
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 27th December 2021 | 01:00 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2021 ) :French Top 14 rugby result on Sunday: Perpignan 19 Castres 20 Postponed (due to coronavirus) Toulouse v Stade Francais Toulon v Bordeaux-Begles Brive v Clermont Racing 92 v Pau MondayBiarritz v Montpellier (1800GMT)La Rochelle v Lyon (2005GMT)
