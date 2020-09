Paris, Sept 12 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2020 ) :French Top 14 results on Friday: Pau 33 Agen 23 Racing92 41 Montpellier 17 Playing Saturday ( all times GMT) Toulouse v La Rochelle (1315), Bordeaux-Begles v Brive , Bayonne v Clermont (both 1615) Playing SundayCastres v Stade Francais (1700), Toulon v Lyon (1900)

