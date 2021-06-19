RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Faizan Hashmi 30 seconds ago Sat 19th June 2021 | 02:10 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2021 ) :French Top 14 results on Friday: Semi-finals La Rochelle 19 Racing92 6 Saturday (1845GMT)Toulouse v Bordeaux-Begles
