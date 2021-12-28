- Home
RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 28th December 2021 | 08:20 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Dec, 2021 ) :French Top 14 rugby results on Monday: Biarritz 12 Montpellier 27 La Rochelle 25 Lyon 3 Sunday Perpignan 19 Castres 20 Postponed (due to coronavirus) Toulouse v Stade Francais Toulon v Bordeaux-BeglesBrive v ClermontRacing 92 v Pau
