RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published June 18, 2022 | 08:00 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :French Top 14 result on Friday: Semi-finals Castres 24 Toulouse 18 Playing Saturday Montpellier v Bordeaux-Begles (1905GMT) FinalFriday June 24 at the Stade de France (1845GMT)
