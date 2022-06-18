RugbyU: French Top 14 results

UrduPoint.com

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :French Top 14 result on Friday: Semi-finals Castres 24 Toulouse 18 Playing Saturday Montpellier v Bordeaux-Begles (1905GMT) FinalFriday June 24 at the Stade de France (1845GMT)

