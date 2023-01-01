- Home
RugbyU: French Top 14 Results
Muhammad Irfan Published January 01, 2023 | 12:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2023 ) :French Top 14 results on Saturday: Bayonne 23 Toulon 18 Castres 26 Racing92 26 Lyon 27 Brive 30 Perpignan 10 La Rochelle 29 Stade Francais 37 Pau 3 Playing Sunday Clermont v Toulouse (2000 GMT) Played FridayBordeaux-Begles 40 Montpellier 10
