RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated
Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :French top 14 results on Saturday: Toulon 32 Clermont 22 Brive 28 Castres 12 Montpellier 37 Biarritz 22 Pau 27 Perpignan 22 La Rochelle 19 Racing 92 0 Stade Francais 18 Bordeaux-Begles 31 SundayToulouse v Lyon (1905 GMT)
