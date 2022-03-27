UrduPoint.com

RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated

Sumaira FH Published March 27, 2022 | 08:30 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 results - collated

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Mar, 2022 ) :French top 14 results on Saturday: Toulon 32 Clermont 22 Brive 28 Castres 12 Montpellier 37 Biarritz 22 Pau 27 Perpignan 22 La Rochelle 19 Racing 92 0 Stade Francais 18 Bordeaux-Begles 31 SundayToulouse v Lyon (1905 GMT)

More Stories From Miscellaneous

