RugbyU: French Top 14 Results - Collated
Faizan Hashmi Published April 16, 2023 | 11:40 AM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Apr, 2023 ) :French Top 14 results on Saturday: Racing92 31 Bordeaux-Begles 28 Pau 23 Clermont 18 Toulon 37 Perpignan 15 Brive 22 Stade Francais 27 Montpellier 19 Castres 28 La Rochelle 26 Bayonne 6 Playing SundayToulouse v Lyon (1905 GMT)
