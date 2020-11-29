RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2020 ) :French Top 14 table after Saturday's match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): La Rochelle 10 8 0 2 282 179 2 34 Toulouse 10 6 1 3 296 229 3 29 Clermont 8 6 0 2 267 173 4 28 Toulon 9 6 0 3 234 185 3 27 Racing92 8 5 0 3 198 173 3 23 Stade Francais 8 5 0 3 222 156 3 23 Bordeaux-Begles 9 5 0 4 248 197 3 23 Lyon 7 4 1 2 190 135 2 20 Bayonne 9 5 0 4 208 285 0 20 Pau 10 3 1 6 234 267 2 16 Montpellier 7 2 0 5 175 163 5 13 Castres 8 2 1 5 138 237 1 11Brive 9 2 0 7 184 264 2 10Agen 9 0 0 9 118 306 2 2