RugbyU: French Top 14 Table

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 26th December 2020 | 09:00 AM

RugbyU: French Top 14 table

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2020 ) :French Top 14 table ahead of Sunday's matches (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): La Rochelle 11 8 0 3 300 201 3 35 Toulouse 11 7 1 3 320 249 3 33 Racing92 10 7 0 3 258 202 4 32 Toulon 10 6 0 4 257 209 4 28 Stade Francais 10 6 0 4 265 199 4 28 Clermont 9 6 0 3 282 194 4 28 Lyon 9 6 1 2 232 172 2 28 Bordeaux-Begles 10 5 0 5 260 214 3 24 Bayonne 11 5 0 6 245 352 1 21 Brive 11 4 0 7 224 294 2 18 Pau 11 3 1 7 247 284 3 17 Montpellier 8 3 0 5 196 178 5 17Castres 9 3 1 5 155 250 1 15Agen 11 0 0 11 142 384 2 2

