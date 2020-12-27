RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 27th December 2020 | 08:40 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2020 ) :French Top 14 table after Sunday's 1300 GMT match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): La Rochelle 12 9 0 3 322 210 3 39 Toulouse 11 7 1 3 320 249 3 33 Racing92 10 7 0 3 258 202 4 32 Toulon 10 6 0 4 257 209 4 28 Stade Francais 10 6 0 4 265 199 4 28 Clermont 9 6 0 3 282 194 4 28 Lyon 9 6 1 2 232 172 2 28 Bordeaux-Begles 10 5 0 5 260 214 3 24 Bayonne 11 5 0 6 245 352 1 21 Brive 11 4 0 7 224 294 2 18 Pau 11 3 1 7 247 284 3 17 Montpellier 9 3 0 6 205 200 5 17Castres 9 3 1 5 155 250 1 15Agen 11 0 0 11 142 384 2 2