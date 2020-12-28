RugbyU: French Top 14 Table
Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Mon 28th December 2020 | 02:10 AM
French Top 14 table ahead of Sunday's late match (played, won, drawn, lost, points for, points against, bonus points, total points): La Rochelle 12 9 0 3 322 210 3 39 Toulouse 12 8 1 3 365 272 4 38 Racing92 11 8 0 3 303 212 5 37 Lyon 10 6 1 3 240 184 2 29 Stade Francais 11 6 0 5 292 228 5 29 Clermont 9 6 0 3 282 194 4 28 Toulon 10 6 0 4 257 209 4 28 Bordeaux-Begles 11 5 0 6 283 259 4 24 Brive 12 5 0 7 236 302 2 22 Pau 12 4 1 7 276 311 3 21 Bayonne 11 5 0 6 245 352 1 21 Montpellier 9 3 0 6 205 200 5 17Castres 10 3 1 6 179 275 2 16Agen 12 0 0 12 152 429 2 2